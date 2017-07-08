Former nurse and councillor, from Fareham, named on Queen’s Birthday Honours list

A FORMER nurse and councillor was recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list after spending 45 years of her life dedicated to helping others.

Uma Fernandes, the mother of Fareham MP Suella Fernandes, was given a British Empire Medal (BEM).

I feel very humbled in a way. I feel this award is on behalf of my nurses. Uma Fernandes

The 68-year-old, from Titchfield Common, received the BEM for her extensive volunteer work and service to the NHS.

Mrs Fernandes said: ‘I feel very humbled in a way. I feel this award is on behalf of my nurses.

‘The good things that go on behind the scenes you very rarely hear. You have to keep focusing on the job in hand and I’m glad I did that.

‘I retired just a year ago and I’ve spent my time sharing my knowledge and skills to all the younger nurses, so it’s an award for them.’

Mrs Fernandes was a local councillor for 16 years, dedicated to education and social care.

She added: ‘As a chairman I setup my own youth group for vulnerable adults.

‘From there we went from strength to strength for a few years.

‘I learnt a lot from that.’

Miss Fernandes commended her mum for her fantastic achievement. She said: ‘I am so proud of my mum for making the Queen’s Birthday Honours list and having her life’s work recognised.

‘She is passionately patriotic about Britain, hardworking and aspirational and has dedicated her life to helping others.’