Fort to give visitors the chance to learn more

THE Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson is celebrating the county’s history and culture by offering visitors a rare chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.

The heritage open days will focus on the behind-the-scenes work of the conservators who preserve and maintain the collection.

Matt Hancock, a Fort Nelson Conservator said: ‘We are very lucky, conservation at the Fort uses the very latest technology which enables us to answer questions that help with the interpretation and understanding of the collection such as; How old is it? What material is it made from? How was it made? Where does it come from? Should we conserve or restore?’

There will be talks throughout the day including Insight: Marine Salvage and Conservation behind the scenes.

The open days will run from September 7 - 10.

Admission and parking is free.

For more information visit royalarmouries.org