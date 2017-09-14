Friends team up to launch new restaurant at Port Solent

A PAIR of good friends and seasoned restaurateurs are gearing up to swing open the doors of their joint venture.

Christian Mascia and Scott Matthews – who have already opened three local restaurants between them – will officially launch Barchetta this weekend.

Siuated along The Boardwalk at Port Solent Marina, the Mediterranean restaurant and prosecco bar will host an opening party on Sunday.

Ahead of the big day, Mr Mascia, 37, says he and Scott have always toyed with the notion of becoming partners.

He said: ‘We have had this idea for a long time – we’ve been good friends for about 10 years now.

‘The restaurant itself has been open for about a month but we are really excited to launch it officially at the weekend.

‘So far everything is going really well. Our unlimited pizza and pasta deal for £9.50 is a hit.

‘My dad had been begging for me to get him out of retirement too, so he’s effectively our head of front of house at Barchetta!’

Mr Mascia says partygoers can expect live music, appearances from celebrity guests – including Fred Dinenage and Pompey players past and present – as well as a sparkling opening offer.

He said: ‘People eating with us can take advantage of the unlimited prosecco deal we’re running.

‘Pay £9.95 and your glass will be filled as many times as you like within an hour-and-a-half.’

As the restaurateurs behind the Pizza House, Casa Sarda and the Relentless Steak and Lobster House, Christian and Scott say they have combined culinary elements from each of their ventures with Barchetta’s extensive a la carte menu.

Scott Matthews, 31, said: ‘With all the experience we’ve picked up over the years we’re really hoping this restaurant can achieve the success of our previous work.

‘There are already Italian restaurants at Port Solent, so to flourish we are going to have to be innovative and different – I believe we are.

‘As a prosecco bar we’ve got that extra edge and everything is going well so far.’

Barchetta’s launch party will start at 5pm on Sunday.