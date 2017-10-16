Get advice and win a bike at free Havant Borough Council job fair

A COUNCIL is set to stage a job fair.

Local people of all ages are invited to take part in workshops at a job fair hosted by Havant Borough Council next week.

The free drop-in event – held in partnership with Radian EST and the Department for Work and Pensions – will offer expert advice and support to those looking for a change of job or career.

Potential employers will be available to discuss opportunities on the day – when visitors will get the chance to have a free CV written for them.

Those who take part in all the workshops on offer will also have the chance to win a bicycle.

Councillor Leah Turner, cabinet lead for communities and housing, said: ‘This event is an excellent opportunity for unemployed and employed residents to come along and get help in their search for new career opportunities.

‘It is open to anyone who feels something is stopping them getting their ideal job. The journey to employment will begin at this job fair with the opportunity of walking or cycling away with the chance of a new career.’

The event will run from 10am-3pm at the Public Service Plaza at Civic Centre Way, Havant, on Tuesday, October 24.

Parents are permitted to bring children, with refreshments being provided.