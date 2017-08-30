Golf day raises £5,500 for children’s unit

Have your say

AN ANNUAL charity golf tournament is going from strength to strength.

The Leo Allen Memorial Trophy, organised in memory of a baby who died in 2007, has raised thousands of pounds since it began 10 years ago.

Leo Allen and the Trophy

The first year had 24 players but this year saw a capacity field of 72 players competing for the title.

Simon and Kellie Allen, the parents of Leo who died aged 17 weeks, were this year raising money for Queen Alexandra Hospital’s children’s ward bubbles fund.

The event took place at the Meon Valley Marriott Hotel earlier this month and raised £5,500.

Simon, from Cowplain, said: ‘It always feels great to have this amazing day remembering Leo.

‘It is also good that we are able to give something back to this brilliant charity after what they have done for our family and many others.

‘Each year, I am amazed and so many people go above and beyond.

‘The amount of money raised would not have been possible without the generous support and sponsorship from all concerned.’

Simon and Kellie have spent a lot of time at the QA Hospital’s paediatric department.

Their son Jude, seven, has a life-limiting severe intestinal failure and is awaiting a five-organ transplant.

Simon added: ‘QA is like a second home to Jude and our family. The hospital has provided us with invaluable support through many times of crisis.

‘The memorial is an extremely special day to all my family, friends and participants.

‘The day is always a huge success with great prizes up for grabs on every hole.

‘Support this year has been amazing, with brilliant support from main event sponsors Sanden International Europe and many others.’

Along with the golf tournament, the event also had a raffle, auction and refreshments.

The tournament was won by 17-year-old Lawrence Valente with 38 points.