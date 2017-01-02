Gosport Citizens Advice Bureau brings in a hallmark anniversary in style

A CITIZENS Advice Bureau has celebrated a milestone landmark of serving the community.

Gosport’s Citizens Advice marked its 75th anniversary at Hornet Services Sailing Club, in Haslar Road.

The celebration highlighted the fact it has offered the public free unbiased advice on subjects ranging from debts, benefits and housing to immigration and discrimination. It has been run by volunteers since 1941, and the organisation’s past and present helpers were greeted by the Mayoress of Gosport, Councillor Lynn Hook, along with borough councillors and representatives from community organisations.

Richard Mackay, chairman of Gosport Citizens Advice trustee board, said, ‘We are immensely proud of our history with the community.

‘To have provided this service for 75 years is a remarkable achievement.

‘I would like to give a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to making Citizens Advice Gosport the service it is today and look forward to seeing where the future will take us.

‘Citizens Advice Gosport has kept pace with digital technology and now offers advice through digital services such as webchat and email together with the traditional methods of face to face and telephone.’

Volunteer Ashley Morgan said: ‘I’ve learned an awful lot through volunteering at Citizen’s Advice, and it has changed the way I think, for the better.

‘I’m a lot more open-minded now, and I can see more of the grey areas in terms of people’s lives and what affects them.’