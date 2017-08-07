Gosport girl is walking 12 miles in memory of Natalie Daniells

EIGHT-year-old Evie Clark will be walking 12 miles in memory of a friend who died from cancer.

Evie and her mum Victoria Manfield will be walking from their Gosport home to the Rowans Hospice to raise money in memory of Natalie Daniells.

Victoria and Evie Manfield who will be walking 12 mile to raise money for The Rowans Hospice Picture: Keith Woodland

Natalie, who was known as Natalie Turner before she got married, died in January this year after battling terminal cancer. She went to college with Victoria and her and Evie became close friends.

Wanting to do something in memory of Natalie, Evie and Victoria will be doing the walk on August 12.

Evie said: ‘I am feeling good about the walk and I am looking forward to it.

‘I am really proud of how much I have raised. I think Natalie would be proud of me too. I know me and my mum will be able to finish the walk. My family and friends have been supporting us a lot.’

The 12-mile walk is happening on what would have been Natalie’s 21st birthday. They decided to walk to The Rowans Hospice, in Purbrook, as they cared for Natalie, from Portsmouth, in the two weeks before she died.

Evie had wanted to do the Moonlit Memories Walk but she was too young.

So Victoria, 28, suggested they walk from their house to the hospice.

Victoria said: ‘I was going to do the Moonlit Memories Walk with Natalie’s family and Evie really wanted to do it. Unfortunately she was too young but she still wanted to raise money.

‘People had suggested Evie shave her hair but I know how upset Natalie was when she lost her hair.

‘I don’t think she would have wanted Evie to shave her head and I didn’t think it was the right way to remember her and raise money in her memory.

‘So I suggested the walk and it seemed like a perfect idea.’

Originally, Evie set a fundraising target of £150 but smashed that in just one hour. So they set it to £250 but again, she reached that quickly and the total now stands at £340.

Victoria added: ‘I am so proud of Evie and really grateful to everyone who has donated. The Rowans were amazing in their care for Natalie and I am so happy we can make this donation.

‘They need £5.5m a year for their services at the hospice and their at home service and rely heavily on donations.’

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/evies-trek.