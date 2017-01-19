Gosport sailor Alex says chances of winning race were slim

GOSPORT sailing legend Alex Thomson admitted his chances of winning a major ocean race were slim.

The 42-year-old, based in the town, said last night he had little chance of overhauling Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h to clinch a win in the race due to end today.

His comments came despite narrowing the gap to just 35 miles in the last 24 hours.

Alex halved the lead of 70 miles but yesterday, as the pair prepared to enter the final 300 miles of the solo race, he said the advantage was now firmly with his rival.

He said for several days he has been battling problems with the wind instruments on his 60ft race boat Hugo Boss and he had not slept for two days.

Speaking to the Vendée Live show Alex said: ‘I don’t think I can catch Armel.

‘It might be possible to catch a few miles but it’s difficult for me at the moment.

As previously reported, Alex broke a world record this week for the furthest distance travelled solo in 24 hours.