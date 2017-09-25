Gosport woman banned from keeping animals after making dog – which later died – suffer in scorching heat

A GOSPORT woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Lesley Duke owned an elderly dog which was put to sleep after suffering from heat stroke.

The 53-year-old of St John’s Square, was slapped with the ban after her German Shepherd dog, Kitty Karna, was left with bleeding paws after being dragged along a scorching pavement in extreme heat in May this year.

Duke admitted two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to her dog when she appeared before magistrates in Portsmouth on Monday, September 18.

The RSPCA was called after Duke had been confronted by members of the public in Brockhurst Road on May 24 when the 10-year-old dog was seen struggling with blood coming from her injured paws.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Ride, who investigated, said: ‘Kitty Karna had been walked excessively in extremely hot weather through the streets which caused her paws to bleed before she finally collapsed of heat exhaustion.

‘Thankfully the kind people who saw her suffering rushed to her aid and took her to the vets where she was treated and deemed to be suffering.

‘During hot weather, the RSPCA advises people to walk their dog in the morning or evening when it will not burn its paws on the pavement or be at increased risk of heat stroke, and to be alert for signs of burned pads or other heat-related health issues.

‘Dogs need exercise, even when it is hot, so walking your dog early in the morning or later in the evening can help mitigate risks associated with high temperatures.’

While Kitty Karna initially recovered well, she had to be put to sleep following a kidney failure caused by heat stroke.

Duke was also sentenced to 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 in court costs.