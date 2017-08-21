Grace, from Cosham, says goodbye to hair in memory of mum while Leanne, from Gosport, did the same for cancer charities

BRAVE Grace Hutton said goodbye to her long locks to raise money in memory of her mum.

The 10-year-old had her head shaved for The Rowans Hospice yesterday surrounded by family and friends.

Grace Hutton before the snip

And thanks to Grace’s determination and generous donations, she has raised around £2,000.

It was emotional at Ian Henry Barber Shop in Cosham when owner and close family friend Charmayne Stares got out the scissors and then the clippers.

But Grace kept a brave face and said she was proud of what she had done.

‘I feel different without my hair,’ she said.

‘It feels weird but I am proud of myself and pleased with how much I have raised.

‘I think my family are proud of me too. I decided to have it all off because if I only had it cut short, there wouldn’t have been much point.’

As previously reported in The News, Grace’s mum Paula died of cancer and was cared for by The Rowans Hospice in Purbrook.

Grace, from Cosham, decided to do the headshave and has been supported by dad Jason who said he was overwhelmed by how much she had raised. He added: ‘I am so proud of her.’

Leanne Lyons before her head shave Picture Ian Hargreaves (171086-1)

Meanwhile, hairstylist Leanne Lyons also said goodbye to her blonde hair on Saturday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Oakley Waterman Foundation.

Cheered on by hundreds of people at Strawberry Workshop, in Gosport, the 38-year-old said she felt nervous and sick before having her head shaved.

‘My hands were shaking but everyone there was so supportive,’ she said.

‘I know so many people with cancer or who have died from it so it means a lot for me to do this.’

Leanne Lyons has her head shaved for the Oakley Waterman Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support at the Strawberry Workshop in Lee on the Solent. Fellow hairdresser Tammy Geldart weilds the shaver Picture Ian Hargreaves (171086-1)

Leanne has raised more than £2,000, which will be split between the charities.