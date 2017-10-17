Groups are to debate tackling food shortages

WHAT’S wrong with our food system? How can we improve it?

Those are the questions groups will be debating at the Food for One World event tomorrow at the University of Portsmouth.

Campaign groups, including Oxfam, FoodCycle, Global Justice Now, Portsmouth Climate Action Network and Greenpeace, will be looking at how to stop people around the world from being hungry – starting locally.

Organiser Sue James said: ‘We’ll be looking at problems ranging from feeding hungry people in Portsmouth and abroad, tackling food waste, changes in diet, tackling new trade rules which will give extra power to large corporations, and the effects of food production on our climate and wildlife.

‘There are plenty of challenges but the groups also have lots of ideas for solving them.

‘One local solution to food waste for instance is FoodCycle, which will be providing us with the ingredients for a free pudding made of surplus food.’

It takes place at The Hub, Dennis Sciama Building, University of Portsmouth, Burnaby Road from 7pm. Entry is free.

The event is part of a series around the city for One World Week which takes place at the end of October.

Full details of all the events are on the Campaign Exchange website.

Go to campaign.exchange/campaigns/one-world-week-2017-good-neighbours/.