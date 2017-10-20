Havant Borough Council scoops RSPCA award for its handling of stray dogs

Have your say

A COUNCIL has received an award for the way in which it handles stray dogs.

Havant Borough Council has received an RSPCA Gold Community Animal Welfare Footprint Award for its work to collect and ensure the safety of stray dogs in the local area.

The commendation also recognises the educational methods taken by the council to prevent pets straying, through micro-chipping and neutering.

Havant Borough Council’s animal welfare officers deal with approximately 47 stray dogs each year, from the point of collection to re-homing or reuniting them with their owners.

Councillor Michael Wilson, cabinet lead for environment and neighbourhood services, said: ‘I am delighted that the team has been recognised.’

If you find a stray dog or wish to report a dog-related problem, call Havant Borough Council’s animal welfare team on (023) 9244 6667.