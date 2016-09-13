Havant man’s son held over alleged Donald Trump assassination bid admits lesser charge

A 20-year-old British man accused of attempting to shoot Donald Trump at a Las Vegas casino has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Michael Sandford, whose father Paul Davey lives in Havant, was due to stand trial over an incident at a rally on June 18 in which he allegedly tried to grab a policeman’s gun to attack the Republican presidential candidate.

He appeared at the US District Court in Nevada on Tuesday to enter his plea to the US federal charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function.

His mother Lynne Sandford flew with his UK-based lawyer to see him in custody last week and persuade him to sign the plea agreement.

She has previously said her son is extremely vulnerable and suffers from various mental health issues, including autism, anxiety, depression and anorexia.

Sandford, of Dorking, Surrey, could have faced up to 20 years in a US prison if he had been convicted at trial of both charges – but his plea now means he could be deported and his sentence reduced.