Have you seen Timmy the tortoise?

TIMMY the tortoise is lost and his owners need your help.

Carol and David Nix from Hayling Island are calling for residents to keep their eyes open for a runaway tortoise.

Timmy, a 16-year-old Hermann’s tortoise escaped from his Ferry Road home on Wednesday.

Now, his owners and his female tortoise companion, Sammy, are desperately calling for him to be found.

Carol said: ‘We have always been so careful but we think he escaped through the garage door.

‘Sammy is very good friends with Timmy and she misses him dearly now he’s gone.

‘We are desperate to get him back home because he is due to hibernate at any time.

‘If he hibernates outside, he could freeze or rats could get at him. We want him back.’

If Timmy is found, Carol says she is ‘quite happy’ to pay a reward.

Please contact her on (023) 9246 2024 if you find him.