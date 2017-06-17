‘He can pick a tune and then put his own spin on it...’

A teenager stole the hearts of the nation as he performed on a hit talent show.

Ryan Granger, 14, sang Plain White T’s song Hey There Delilah on ITV’s The Voice Kids on Saturday.

Ryan Granger (14) from Warsash, appeared on Voice Kids UK. Picture: Sarah Standing (170781-3537)

Despite not making it through, the talented teen from Whiteley told of his enjoyment at being given the ‘surreal’ opportunity.

‘It felt like a dream. The show was so atmospheric and surreal,’ he said.

‘The studio is much bigger than you expect. The 15 seconds when you are waiting for the band to start – that is the most nerve-wracking.

‘But once the band starts they put you out of your misery.’

The teenager, who cites Ed Sheeran as his inspiration, told of the importance of a close family network.

‘My family is really close. We’re like a big group of friends.’

‘Lots of people came up to me who I’ve not spoken to before (on Monday morning) and said well done!’ he said.

Ryan told of his admiration for judge Danny Jones, who starred in the band McFly.

Jones, 31, told the teen he’ll ‘smash it’ when he develops.

‘Seeing what goes into it; meeting the judges, it’s all so down to earth,’ Ryan said. Now he is determined to carry on his early musical career. I plan on doing a lot of gigs around Hampshire with my grandad in places like pubs,’ he said.

Dad Del Granger, 50, from Warsash, said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of him. He works so hard. He can pick a tune and put his own spin on it – he is very talented and has a lovely voice, but I was very proud of the way he reacted.’

Ryan attended Stagecoach Performing Arts school for six years before leaving a year-and-a-half ago to further his career.

Principal Vanessa Watkins, 50, said: ‘He did himself proud. Ryan was always full of excitement and a great entertainer. He has come on leaps and bounds.’

Ryan’s school, Brookfield Community, in Sarisbury Green, was full of praise for their talented student.

Headteacher Ria Allan said: ‘Ryan performed superbly. It is a source of enormous pride when one of our students gets the opportunity to showcase their talent on the national stage.’