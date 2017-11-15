TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘legend’ of the Portsmouth nightclub scene who has died suddenly aged 65.

Gordon Powell died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while taking part in a walking football tournament in Faro, Portugal.

He was instrumental in setting up and running several city clubs in the 1980s and 90s, including Scandals, The 400 Club and The Paradise Club at The Pyramids Centre, as well as the restaurant Becketts.

Gordon moved to Spain in 2002, where he ran an outdoor furniture business called Chill Out Beds.

His brother Jeff Powell, from Portsmouth, worked alongside his elder brother as a DJ.

The 55-year-old said: ‘He was a true Pompey legend and was loved by so many people.

‘There’s already been so much love outpouring for him – it’s all a bit overwhelming right now. He knew so many people and touched so many lives.

‘Apparently he was standing on the sideline when it happened, he wasn’t actually playing at the time, but it happened really suddenly.’

Describing one of his best-known ventures, Jeff said: ‘Gordon started off wanting to put on a comedy night, which would run from 8pm to 10pm, after that he opened the door to punters to come in and dance.

‘He invited me to come work with him, we scrapped the comedy pretty quickly after that and turned it into the Paradise Club, which became the place to go for many, many years – people would be queuing to get in and it would be packed to capacity.

‘Gordon was always the person who would stand on the door and make sure everyone was welcomed really well and work tirelessly to make sure there was always a good atmosphere.

‘That was his forte, that’s what everyone would know him for.’

Gordon started off with a unit in The Village in the Tricorn Shopping Centre before moving into nightclubs.

He leaves behind his daughter Tennessee Van der Vyver and his grandchildren Akira and Eden as well as younger brother Jonathan.

His family are now looking at repatriating Mr Powell’s body and will arrange a funeral in due course.

Jeff added: ‘He was the rock in our family and always knew what to do and say in any situation. He was loved by so many, I cannot believe he’s gone.

‘He didn’t suffer and we are now looking into bringing him home to his family and friends in Portsmouth for the send off he truly deserves.

‘We will have the mother of all parties for him.’

Jeff would like to invite people to leave their memories of Gordon on a special post on his Facebook page.