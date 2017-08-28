Help is at hand for the clueless romantics

A JEWELLERS is offering a helping hand to ensure the perfect proposal.

Beaverbrooks in Whiteley surveyed 1,000 women and found four in 10 women are secretly disappointed with how their partner popped the question and so are on a mission to help plan the dream proposals.

Store manager Ben McHugh said: ‘A marriage proposal can be a daunting experience for a lot of men, so it’s no surprise to see how many women felt their partner’s efforts didn’t quite hit the mark.

With the help of our resident ‘engage-mentor’ we hope to give one local boyfriend the opportunity to plan a proposal their partner will remember for all the right reasons.’

Ben added: ‘We can’t wait to hear what proposers in Fareham have to offer,’

Anyone planning to pop the question this autumn and would benefit from an ‘engage-mentor’ and £3,000 towards the proposal should visitbeaverbrooks.co.uk/little-things-competition before Sunday September 10 and explain the little things that would make their day one to remember.