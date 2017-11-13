Here’s who’s in the running for our Butcher of the Year competition

THINK your butcher is simply the best? Does it provide the tastiest meats and service above and beyond?

Well, now you can make sure that it gets recognised in The News Butcher of the Year competition.

We’re asking you, our readers, to vote for the butcher in Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire area you think should win. Whether it has the best bangers, mouth-watering chops or first-class customer service, we want you to tell us who deserves to be awarded the honour:

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, said: ‘You can’t beat a top-quality butcher and we want you to honour those in our patch doing such a great job.

All you have to do to take part is complete the form printed in The News.

The shortlist of your favourite butchers will be unveiled later, when voting will then begin to find a winner. The butcher who picks up the most votes will win our prestigious News trophy.

The closing date for votes is Wednesday November 29, 2017.