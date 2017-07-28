Highbury College fun day to be held in aid of little Jensen

Have your say

A FUNDRAISING day for cystic fibrosis will be held at Highbury College tomorrow.

Between 1pm and 5pm, there will be a fun day in the grounds of the college in Tudor Crescent, Cosham.

Event organiser Pauline Jenkins, 44, said people will be raising money for her friend’s son Jensen, who is two years old, as well as for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust charity.

Any money raised will be split equally between the two causes.

At the fun day, there will be games, food stalls, bouncy castles and raffles.

Pauline said: ‘You name it, we’ve got it.’

The day is hoped to raise £5,000 and at least 500 people are expected to turn up. No tickets are required.

Previously, sisters Pauline and Sue Jenkins and friend Tracey Routh embarked on an African adventure climbing Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

The 4,350-mile trip is part of the women’s five-year plan to raise £10,000 for Jensen Durham. The sisters say they will continue to raise money for cystic fibrosis and Jensen.

SHAUNA BURNETT