Home is given a reward for laying on fun activities

A care home has been awarded for its creativity and dedication to supporting the lives of its elderly residents, for a second year in a row.

Hamble Heights, in Fareham, won the award after entering the Ladder to the Moon organisation’s monthly competition.

Hamble Heights

The organisation recognises the creative and vibrant care services in the sector.

The care home’s activities co-ordinator Vanessa Duggan said: ‘We are delighted with the award for Evidence of Outstanding Activities for the second year running.’

In order to win the competition, the activities team created three fun and engaging projects for the residents to participate in.

These included the Tour de France Box project and involved the team preparing a French-inspired cuisine, which included crepes and red wine.

The Coffee House Box involved different themed trolleys filled with various types of drinks and snacks being delivered to residents by the home manager and deputy manager.

The third project, entitled Marvellous Motoring, involved residents recalling past travels and modes of transport after which they enjoyed an old-fashioned picnic which included preparing a range of sandwiches and refreshments.

This idea was such a success that it now features as a monthly activity in the home.

Mrs Duggan, 49, is no stranger to receiving an award herself.

She is the regional winner of the Best Activities Co-ordinator in The Great British Care Awards.

Working with activities assistant Zoe Morris, Vanessa and her team look after the 60 residents at the home and dedicate their time to making every day different for them.

Vanessa said: ‘I love working with the residents and getting to know them all.’

She added: ‘It is so heart-warming and rewarding when I see our residents smiling and enjoying themselves.’

Hamble Heights, in Botley Road, is a luxury care home aiming to enrich the lives of its residents.