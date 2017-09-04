Honouring the Great War

RELATIVES of those who served in the Portsmouth battalions will be special guests at the ‘Pompey Remembers’ service at the city war memorial in Guildhall Square on September 9.

Hosted by the Pompey Pals Project, the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir will be singing, and the Royal Armouries museum will display their 18 pounder First World War field gun.

The formal commemoration led by Reverend Dawn Banting will begin at 10.45am and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Ken Ellcome will lead the wreath laying.Bob Beech from the project said: ‘We are proud to be once again honouring those from our city who served throughout the Great War.