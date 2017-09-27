Hundreds of bikers set to roll on to Hayling for weekend show

Have your say

SCORES of motorcycles are set to roar on to Hayling Island.

The New Forest Harley Davidson Owners Group will roll into Mill Rythe Holiday Village tonight.

As bikers from across the South unite for three days of fun, the event – visiting Hayling Island for the first time – will see between 350 and 400 motorcycles rally along the coast and go on display.

The convoy will embark on a parade through Hayling Island on Saturday morning, before parking up at Eastoke Corner at midday for a custom bike show, open to the public.

Mayor of Havant Elaine Shimbart will arrive at the show’s venue on the back of a Harley Davidson, as riders show off their machines on-site until 2.30pm – raising cash for The Hayling Island Community Responders and blood-running charity Serv Wessex.

Visitors can also expect trade stands and live music.

Bikers wishing to join in and stay at the Holiday Village should call 01442 508850, visiting newforesthog.co.uk for more information.