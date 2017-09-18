Hundreds take to the saddle for the Rowans Ride

HUNDREDS of cyclists took to the saddle yesterday to raise funds for charity.

The annual Rowans Ride saw an estimated 320 people get on their bikes at Lakeside North Harbour to attempt to cycle between 18 to 65 miles.

Now in its sixth year, the event aims to raise as much money as it can for the Rowans Hospice which provides specialist end-of-life care for people across the Portsmouth area.

Dynamic father-and-son duo Daniel and Robert Saines tackled the 30-mile challenge together.

Daniel, from Fareham said: ‘We look to help Rowans whenever we can as they provided such great care for my wife Penny, before she passed away in 2014.

‘I’ve done the ride a few times before and it is always great to help out the charity.’

Robert, from Fareham, added: ‘We decided to tackle the 30-mile challenge as I did the 65-miler last year and thought we’d take it easy this time!’

Wayne Salmon and Amanda Miller, who both at Andrew Page Ltd in Anchorage Park, decided to take on the ride after seeing the massive billboards in the city.

Amanda, 52, said: ‘It was really nice. I have not really got on a bike much in the past eight years so I decided to take on the 18-mile leisure ride.

‘I definitely got a kick out of it.’

Wayne added: ‘The thing about Rowans is that everybody knows someone who has been through Rowans so it is a good charity to support.’