‘I genuinely can’t describe how amazing it was’

A GROUP of school children described their trip to East Africa as ‘life changing.’

Sixteen pupils from Park Community School in Havant went to Mbeya in Tanzania to participate in charity work with The Grassroots Trust.

Students from Park Community School in Tanzania

Cain Holmes, 15 was one of the students who went on the trip.

He said: ‘I genuinely can’t describe how amazing the trip was.’

The teenagers raised £15,600 to fund their trip with car washes, fun days and packing bags at local supermarkets.

Cain added: ‘My favourite part was when I met a kid called France and seeing him so happy with how little he had.’

Barney Barron, who has chaplaincy at the school and organised the trip, said: ‘I want to say thank you to Grassroots for enabling this experience for our children.

‘We are in a relatively deprived community but the children going and seeing the children in Tanzania it made them realise how lucky they are.’

Tanzania is one of the top ten poorest countries in the world and The Grassroots Trust runs child sponsorship programmes with sponsors donating between £3.50 and £20 per month to provide food, education, medical care, and accommodation to a child.

This is the second time the school has gone on the trip and Barney said: ‘We hope to repeat it again.’

Leeanne Wingham is a teacher at the school and accompanied the students to the East African country.

She said: ‘It was amazing and I went on the trip before so this time I knew what it was about.

‘It was quite emotional for the kids at times and we supported them through that.’

The students were also sponsored by Rotary Club, Canadian Spa and the Southern Energy Training Academy.

Yiannis Rozzell, 15 said: ‘We delivered live chickens, blankets and other things to the locals and visited various schools.

‘My favourite part was enrolling children on to the sponsorship programme for food and education. The whole experience was indescribable.’

All the students agreed they would go back ‘in a heartbeat.’