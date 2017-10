Have your say

AN injured swan has left train passengers facing delays of up to 40 minutes.

The injured bird was rescued fro mthe tracks in Hilsea.

A spokesperson for South Western Railway said: ‘At around 1.30pm today there was an injured swan on the line. Whilee it was being removed we had to shut down the power down.

‘Although the incident is now over there are likely to be delays for another half an hour.’