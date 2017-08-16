Is this your year? TV show auditions arrive back in city

SINGERS, dancers and comedians all showed off their skills as the country’s biggest talent hunt arrived in Portsmouth.

Dozens of wannabe stars queued up at Cascades Shopping Centre in their bid to appear on this year’s edition of Britain’s Got Talent.

Carly and Tiannah Chappell with mum Tara

But rather than facing the wrath of Simon Cowell and co, yesterday’s auditionees performed in front of producers for the chance to secure a place at the judges’ auditions next year.

Among them was eight-year-old Nevaeh Dunmore from Horndean, who sang former X Factor winner Ben Haenow’s version of Something I Need.

She said: ‘I like to sing in the car and in the house.

‘I really enjoyed auditioning. Hopefully it was good enough.’

Nick John

Many families lined up for their chance in front of the judges.

Sisters Tiannah and Carly Chappell, aged 10 and eight, waited patiently for their turn before meeting the producers.

Mum Tara said: ‘They auditioned two years but unfortunately didn’t get through. All they do is sing so we decided to come again. They love watching Britain’s Got Talent.

‘They don’t tell if you’ve got through on the day, so we’ll have to wait and see.’

All those who auditioned were told they would be contacted if they had made it through to the next round but, due to large numbers, producers would not be able to get in touch with those who had been unsuccessful.

Sixty-one-year-old Nick John was looking for his moment in the spotlight, four decades after he first took up stand-up comedy at summer camps.

The Isle of Wight resident said: ‘My comedy is mostly observational. As someone older I try to appeal to that age group.

‘It’s all about talking from their point of view.’

This year’s series was won by pianist Tokio Myers, who after co-producing the Artists for Grenfell charity single is now working on his debut album.