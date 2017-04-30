Isabelle donates her hair to a good cause

CARING Isabelle Phillips has chopped off her long locks and donated them to charity, in memory of her uncle.

The 10-year-old Langstone Junior School pupil was surrounded by her family when she visited In-Trim Hairdressers in Southsea for the snip.

Brave Isabelle, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, had 10ins cut off and has donated the silky hair to the Little Princess Trust to be woven into wigs for girls who have lost their own hair through illness.

She managed to raise £600 through sponsorship, which she donated to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group in honour of her great uncle who died after losing his battle with leukaemia.

Her proud mum Zara Phillips, 26, said: ‘Once I found out why she wanted to do it, I couldn’t say no.

‘It’s amazing.’

And her grandmother Lin Phillips, 57, said: ‘It’s something she wanted to do, it was all her idea.

‘She was chuffed to bits.’

Her family gathered round the chair as her long plait was cut off and her hair made into a neat bob.

Monica Glass from the The Little Princess Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to hear that Isabelle has decided to cut her hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

‘It’s such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we are hugely grateful as we can use Isabelle’s donated locks to make real hair wigs for boys and girls who have lost their own hair.

‘Receiving a wig has a profoundly positive effect on those we assist.

‘Thank you Isabelle and thank you to all of your supporters!’

If you wish to donate visit littleprincess.org.uk to receive information about donating money or hair.

And if you want to donate money to the Children’s Leukaemia and Cancer Group visit cclg.org.uk/Donate.