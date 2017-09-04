Have your say

The competition is hotting up as a two-time winner of Nail Technician of the Year returns.

With 11 years in the industry, Erin Searle is a force to be reckoned with and can’t wait for the awards this year.

The mother of two said: ‘There is lots of talent in the area and I’m so excited to meet other nail technicians and put faces to names.’

Erin studied at South Downs College and in 2006 she started her own business.

She said: ‘I trained at the college before completing additional courses with multi-award winning Gemma Lambert, such as acrylic design and one stroke.’

The 29-year-old works at Diamond Quay Salon in Fareham and said: ‘ I have taken part twice in the competition.

‘It gets your name out there and it has made a massive difference with clients and professionals knowing my name.

‘I’d say to salons and businesses 100 per cent get involved as even being a finalist means people learn who you are throughout the industry.’

Erin said: ‘When I first entered I was so nervous and I didn’t think for a second I would win.

‘I think last year the competition was strong and I was really shocked when they announced me as the winner.’

Erin, who lives in Knowle Village, now enters competitions throughout the county.

She said: ‘I have entered several now and I was a finalist for the English Hair & Beauty Awards.

Erin also worked at London Fashion Week.

She said: ‘I assisted as a nail technician at LFW with Kristian Aadnevik in February and I’m doing that again this month.

‘Last year I assisted with Burberry as well.’

Erin is currently teaching the next generation of nail technicians at the salon.

She said: ‘I have always wanted to teach and I just want to help other nail technicians to experience what I have experienced.’

Erin added: ‘Good luck to everyone who is entering the awards this year.’