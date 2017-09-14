‘It’s something insane, all in memory of Laura’

Have your say

A WOMAN from Horndean is mustering all her strength to raise awareness for road safety after the death of a friend.

Vicky Clissett, 31, is gearing up to pull her Mitsubishi Shogun for one mile to raise cash for Brake – a road safety charity.

The feat comes just over a year after her friend and former colleague, Laura Westbrook, died in an accident on the A3, aged 22.

Pulling her vehicle by hand with two harnesses, Vicky will do 10 laps of the car park at Whitman Laboratories in Petersfield on Sunday – Laura’s former workplace.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Ms Clissett said: ‘I wanted to do something a little bit insane, something different.

‘I am a massive fitness freak and this seemed like the perfect way to raise money for a road safety charity, all in memory of Laura.

‘She had so many friends and she was a real people person. What happened is very sad and she will be missed.’

After losing her friend last year, Vicky says her perception of road safety has changed completely.

She said: ‘This has changed my way of driving.

‘After learning about Brake after Laura’s crash, I understand the importance of the need to educate people about these safety on the roads.’

Laura’s sister Stacey, 24, will offer her support at the event alongside her grandmother and her auntie.

She said: ‘The event is going to be exciting, but it will be sad for us at the same time.

‘It will make people more aware of road safety though, and that can only be a good thing.’

Initially looking to raise £1,000, Vicky has now received nearly £1,500 in donations physically and online.

She said: ‘Every target I seem to set keeps getting beaten!

‘To set another, I would say raising £2,000 would be amazing.’

After Vicky has completed her challenge, a memorial bench will be placed at Whitman Laboratories in Laura’s name.

Balloons will also be released on-site in memory of her life.

To learn more about Vicky’s car-pull – which takes place at 2pm on Sunday – or to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-clissett.