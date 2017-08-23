It’s time to get your skates on!

Have your say

A FAMILY favourite will return to Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth.

The popular pop-up roller rink will open from 11am every weekend starting this Saturday until the first week of October.

Cascades interim centre manager Andrew Philip said:

‘The response to our roller rink in April was fantastic and we felt like now was the perfect time to bring it back.

‘The rink will be open on bank holiday Monday as an end-of-summer treat for the families of Portsmouth.’

Andrew added: ‘We’ll have music playing throughout so it’s going to have that disco feel and visitors can dance and skate to their hearts’ content.’

Keen skaters can bring their own rollerskates to the centre and use them on the rink.

Skates are available to borrow for free but socks must be worn.

The opening event will raise money for charity.

Andrew said: ‘Alongside the skating fun, we’ll have donation points throughout where we’ll be raising money for Naomi House and Jacksplace Hospice.

‘As a part of the Portsmouth community, we support charities whenever we can and I’m looking forward to seeing how much we raise.’

City council cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport Councillor Linda Symes said: ‘Anything that engages the public and boosts the shopping centre is a great thing to have.’

The rink is open every weekend from August 26 until October 8 from 11am until 4pm. It will open this Monday as a one-off for the bank holiday.

Andrew added: ‘Everyone at the centre enjoys hosting events like this and it’s great to have the roller rink returning this weekend.

‘Our pop-up cinema always proves a blockbuster hit and I’m expecting this to be no different.’

