‘It was like Superman’: Stranger brings joy to little boy after house is burgled

A KIND-HEARTED stranger helped cheer up a little boy after his house was burgled in the middle of the night.

Two weeks ago Olly Banachowicz and his family woke up to find a burglar had broken in and stolen an electronic tablet, a handbag and several keyrings.

Olly Banachowicz uses his new tablet, kindly donated by an anonymous News reader, after his original one was stolen during a burglary at the family's home

The News reported how the Samsung tablet was given to the six-year-old by his mum Sonia after helping her during her breast cancer treatment.

And after their story was shared, the family were contacted by a reader who offered to buy the youngster a new device.

Sonia, 42, said she had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the surprise act of kindness.

She said: ‘After we were burgled people were saying they could contribute but we were never looking for any gain.

‘In my mind the tablet had gone missing and the burglary had happened.

‘But for someone to come forward like that – it was just a case of him wanting to do something nice for someone else.’

Sonia, from Rowlands Castle, said the man – who wants to remain anonymous – had lost two relatives to cancer, and had wanted to help Olly after hearing the family’s story.

She added: ‘He was so geniune and so lovely, and he told us how he had been through grief and loss in his own family.

‘When I said to Olly about him he said it was like Superman or Batman helping him.

‘He was so made up. I wasn’t sure about it at first but after speaking to Olly it was like we were on the same song sheet.’

Two years ago Sonia was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent radiotherapy.

She previously told The News Olly was her ‘little star’ for helping her through treatment.

She said: ‘It is about remaining positive even with everything negative going on.

‘I’ve still got all my family and friends around me. You just have to keep going.’

Theme park Legoland has also offered to replace some of the keyrings, which were bought at its Windsor park.

Olly bought them for his mum during his regular trips to Legoland, while she was undergoing treatment.

The youngster has also asked to donate pocket money to Look Good Feel Better, a charity which helps women and teenagers deal with visible side effects of cancer.

The family’s house, in Magpie Road, was burgled in the early hours of October 15.

Call 101 with information.