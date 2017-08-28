‘It was lovely... a great way to spend the bank holiday!’

Have your say

FLOWER, fruit and vegetables were the stars of the show in Emsworth.

Hundreds of people flooded to the horticultural show yesterday to enjoy the festivities in the sunshine.

Alanis Conway from Havant on the go karts (171121-4)

The Emsworth Show saw families, couples and friends entertained with two arenas, stalls and a display of classic cars.

And all the entrants to the show were on display in the Exhibition Marquee.

Katherine Ring went with her family from Farlington.

She said: ‘It has been lovely and it is really family-orientated. We think it was a good way to spend the bank holiday weekend.’

Georgie Harris and Rachael Templeton from Leigh Park (171121-6)

Her dad Andy Leighton added: ‘The weather is perhaps too good.’

The show is run by Emsworth Horticultural Society, which was formed in 1919.

Chairman of the society Lyn Davis said: ‘We’re very pleased with how the show has come together and so good that the weather has been so nice.’

People could enter different categories in the Exhibition Marquee including vegetables, fruit, flower arrangements, crafts and photography.

Show secretary Jan Butler said: ‘We had more than 900 entries and lots of new exhibitors and an absolutely excellent standard of entries.

‘People have entered for the first time but even if they don’t win taking part is what is all about,’

In the live-action arenas, visitors were entertained by a falconry display, dog agility showcase and performance by the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers.

Mary Wethey, from Emsworth, said: ‘I just think it’s quite amazing to have a show like this in our small town.’

‘I’ve been to the Guildford show before and it was surprising how good this one compares.

She added: ‘Of course the weather is outstanding which helps.’