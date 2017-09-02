Kids get sporty over summer at naval base

Have your say

A NAVAL training establishment has opened its doors for a week of sporting activities.

HMS Collingwood hosted 80 children aged 5 to 14 years old, who took part in a wide range of sports organised by Kings Camp.

Site manager, Tom King, said: ‘My role really is to ensure the kids, parents and coaches are happy.

‘I liaise with the base and am the first point of contact for all safety issues.’

The 25 year-old added: ‘I got involved with Kings Camp because I love working with children and it’s a great thing to do during the summer.’

The children had full use of the sports facilities on site including the swimming pool.

Coach Shanice Field, is currently at University studying to be a PE teacher for

primary school children and is also a lifeguard.

She said: ‘I want to be a PE teacher so for me this is great practice.’

HMS Collingwood is just one of the destinations for Kings Camp this year, groups have also been run at HMS Temeraire, Portsmouth.