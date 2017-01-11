KIDS PARTIES: A paw-some party for Luca’s seventh birthday

Luca McGee, from Baffins, celebrated his seventh birthday with a fun-packed party.

Luca, along with more than 30 friends, were entertained at Baffins Community Centre by a spellbinding magic show from Silly Scott.

‘I’ve seen Silly Scott do some of his tricks a few times before at other birthday parties’, says Luca’s mother, Maxine McGee. ‘But I still cannot figure out quite how he does them!’

Luca, who goes to Westover Primary School, had plenty of fun and games with more than 30 of his friends from school and beloved family members.

They also tucked into a birthday cake especially baked for Luca after his favourite TV show.

‘Luca is a massive fan of PAW Patrol’, explains Maxine.

‘All he got for his birthday was toys and other stuff to do with PAW Patrol, and he loved it!

‘I think Silly Scott’s show as a whole was Luca’s favourite part of the day’, Maxine adds.

‘He was absolutely gobsmacked by some of Scott’s magic tricks!’

