Kids Parties: Family fun in the photobooth for Finley’s 11th

Finley Davies was obviously the star of the show at his 11th birthday party – but now he even has the photos to prove it.

More than 40 friends joined Finley for a jam-packed afternoon of fun and games at the Hillside and Wymering Centre, Paulsgrove, before striking their silliest poses in the photobooth.

As if that wasn’t enough, the kids were also treated to a floor-filling disco, complete with a snow machine, to celebrate Finley turning 11.

‘All of the children were up on their feet, playing and dancing and generally just having a great time with Finley’, says the birthday boy’s mother, Jessica. ‘It was a really fantastic day for everyone.’

And Jessica really does mean everyone, especially when it came to the ‘photo ops’ in the booth.

Finley’s family – Jessica, 39, dad Liam, also 39, brother Thomas, 17, and twin siblings Zak and Halle, 8 – also indulged in some photo fun with wacky props and, in Jessica’s case, a Boy George hat with multi-coloured dreadlocks.

‘I was totally rocking a pair Dame Edna Everage glasses too’, Jessica laughs. ‘It was great fun, and it was definitely a case of me reliving my youth!’

Finley and his family had so much fun in the photobooth, that they’ve even booked the booth again for Halle and Zak’s 9th birthday bash.

‘I think the thing that Finley loved most of all about his party was the fact that he was celebrating with his friends’, says Jessica. ‘He really enjoyed the whole experience.’

