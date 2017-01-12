KIDS PARTIES: Matilda adores her magic birthday bash

Dressing up like a princess for her sixth birthday, Matilda Davenport was treated like royalty during her party at The Carlton Club, Drayton.

Matilda, from Widley, was spoilt rotten by entertainer Magic Charlie as he gave her a show of spells that she’ll never forget, along with a special teddy bear as a souvenir.

‘It was a really fun, action-packed afternoon’, says Matilda’s mother, Julie Davenport. ‘Magic Charlie entertained the kids during the whole party and he was absolutely brilliant.

‘He catered for everyone, the children and the adults, and kept it all interactive.’

As well as a spellbinding show, which included a visit from his pet parrot Pongo, Magic Charlie got the party started with a floor-filling disco.

Matilda had an exciting afternoon full of party dances and games alongside 35 of her friends from nursery and Court Lane Infant School.

‘I know that Matilda especially loved getting up on stage to help Magic Charlie with his tricks’, says Julie.

‘She was really chuffed to bits with everything.’

