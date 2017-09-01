Learn about coastal town

Have your say

A WEEKEND of events will celebrate the heritage of a coastal town.

Exhibitions and guided walks are just some of the activities on offer by Gosport Heritage Open Days to learn more about the story of the town.

Committee member Richard Bourke said: ‘It is a chance to keep old memories of Gosport alive.’

There will be exhibitions covering WW2 including audio recollections from nine local people sharing their experiences of D-Day.

Talks about the historic waterfront and naval steamboat will be held on Thursday September 7 and tickets can be booked by emailing bookings@gosportheritage.co.uk

The event runs from September 7 - 10 and for more information go online at gosportheritage.co.uk