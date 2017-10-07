Lederhosen and beer – Revellers hit town for Oktoberfest fun

Have your say

THOUSANDS of revellers flooded Guildhall Square to celebrate German beer culture.

A live band, food stalls and bars with a variety of beers and ciders left all those at Oktoberfest signing up for next year.

Royal Navy members Sophie Bennett and Alex McGeorge

Chris Smith, from Portsmouth, said: ‘I will definitely come back next year.

‘Portsmouth is really good for holding these type of events and there is a really good variety of beers.

The 27-year-old added: ‘The vibe is absolutely just right.’

The crowd was treated to a live band playing pop music with a folk twist.

Nial Cullington came to enjoy the event with friends.

He said: ‘It is a great event to come to with friends and the music is stuff we all know but with a German edge and the beer tent has a good atmosphere.’

Many dressed up for the occasion in traditional lederhosen including Nial and his friends.

He added: ‘Our friend is leaving for Austrailia so this is a goodbye celebration and we all thought it would be fun to get dressed up.’

Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Munich since 1810 and sees over six million people descend on the city for the celebrations but this is Portsmouth’s second year of hosting a festival.

Matt Clewes, 21, said: ‘It is a good event bringing the German culture here and these have got really popular across the country.

‘It is all about the beer and there is lots of different beers and ciders to choose from.’

The 21-year-old added: ‘It is a great city and it is nice that everyone is enjoying themselves and having a great time.’

Kevin Wyatt came from Devon to meet with friends and enjoy the Bavarian style celebrations.

Kevin said: ‘It is great to see friends in such a nice environment with a really good vibe.

‘It seems really well organised as well.’

The 27-year-old added: ‘It would be nice to have a few more outdoor seating areas with outdoor heaters so more people could join in.’

The festival continues today with sessions at 12 noon until 5pm and from 6pm until 11pm.

Some tickets are still available at oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk/buy-tickets/