Letter of the day

As a building site manager all power tools leads etc have to be tested via ‘Portable Appliance Testing’, so they are suitable to bring on site.

Unless council officials enter people’s flats and test every appliance every three months there will be more fires.

Someone might be given a fridge-freezer that is really old and hasn’t been tested since new.

There are no regulations in place to stop people bringing in whatever electrical equipment they want.

It seems to me that there should be a register of each flat and what white goods they have and stickers showing dates and proof of appliance testing and if any additional items are added they should be PAT tested and entered on the register.

It’s all right saying the fire will be contained to each flat but people open their windows and then the flat above catches fire and so on.

I’m afraid the recent tower block fire has opened up a can of worms.

Such as with wheelchair users – the first thing they tell you in a fire is don’t use the lifts so how are people in wheelchairs meant to get down the stairs?

Or another question – should people in wheelchairs be in high-rise flats in the first place?

Having worked in council blocks myself I have seen tenants who have purchased the flat remove their front doors and replace them with plastic ones.

So much for containing fires to individual flats.

Trevor Jenkins

The Haven, Milton