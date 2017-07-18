Letter of the day

I endorse the recent comments of Geoffrey Brooking with regards to the problems with homelessness in Portsmouth and the total lack of consideration or support from Portsmouth City Council.

With a failing housing department, in terms of maintaining fire risk assessments, submission and specification of products, management and delivery of projects and general housing accommodation availability, is it any wonder that this sector turns away so many people on a daily basis?

There is no guarantee they are even aware what properties are available if they have failed to update fire risk assessments in a five-year period, given the very importance of that fact.

Even having spent in excess of £600,000 of taxpayers’ money, externally only, on a ‘Systems Thinking’ process over a 10-year period, this department cannot prevent embarrassing failures, so there can be no reason to have any confidence in them or the current leader dealing with these issues.

Not all homeless people have problems with alcohol, drugs or aggressive behaviour. There are so many that have a tale of unfortunate happenings that have led them to this intolerable path in the society of today.

Council leader Donna Jones has generalised these people rather than offer support and solutions and, as normal for the community of Portsmouth, it will be the locals and the charities and the fundraisers that help provide solutions.

Perhaps, part of the ‘masterplan’ is to allow the homeless to take residence in North End and Commercial Road full-time, as they are clearly two areas not on the agenda of survival for Portsmouth City Council.

Dean Kimber

North Shore, Hayling Island