LETTER OF THE DAY

I write to respond to the somewhat lofty response by C H Saunders to Roger Woods’ letter regarding difficulties in parking on Portsmouth Football Club’s matchdays (Home game parking, Sept 26).

The problem, of course, is not the parking restriction imposed by whatever authority, but the existence of PFC itself, within a densely-populated city.

As Mr Saunders points out, the club has existed for over a century, and its existing position in a central urban environment is now totally inappropriate.

Several years ago there was a perfectly suitable alternative mooted for its removal to St Johns playing field in the north of the city.

The developers proposed a motorway entrance and exit, plenty of car parking and a railway station, to serve the football community. But it was turned down after objections from Cosham residents because it would disturb the birds on Farlington Marshes – never mind the pre-existence of an eight-lane 24/7 highway going through it.

So now we have complete traffic thrombosis on match days, with no chance of emergency vehicles getting through, particularly when everyone is trying to ‘escape’ after the match.

As to the nonsense of the age-old chestnut of ‘you knew the club was here when you moved in’, when I and many others did so (c1970) most people came to the match by bike and parked their machines in the front rooms of the houses in Frogmore Road for the princely sum of 2/6d per game.

Can you imagine that now?

Most ‘fans’ come singly now, in one car each.

I note that C H Saunders lives in Drayton.

Possibly he was one of the detractors for the club’s removal northwards – and also is one of those, as he is clearly a supporter, who adds to our local parking problems on match days.

Roll on the day when relocation of the club is reconsidered. The city, its citizens and the traffic flow will be the better for it.

Brian Howlett

Milton, Portsmouth