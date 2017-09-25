Like the view? Yours for £1m

IF you’ve ever wondered what sort of view in Portsmouth you get for £1m, then here’s your answer.

This four-bed terraced house is in Old Portsmouth and has these spectacular views out to the harbour and beyond into the Solent.

And if you fancy it, it’s on the market for £1m with Hamptons International.

Of course, the view’s not all you get. It comes with an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room/study, cloakroom, utility room, four bedrooms, bathroom, roof terrace and courtyard.

And it’s a stone’s throw from the beach at the Hot Walls.