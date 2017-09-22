Looking back: When a dinosaur briefly ruled Southsea Common

TODAY it has been revealed that a 59m landing craft will sit proudly outside the revamped D-Day Museum on Southsea Common.

It will be unveiled in 2019, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in which the craft was used.

The remains of the dinosaur on Southsea Common in October 2010 Picture: Sarah Standing (103332-30)

The size of the landing craft means it is sure to become a landmark - and it is hoped that it does have a similar fate to the last super-structure unveiled on the Common - the much-loved dinosaur that was installed in 2010.

The ultrasaurus - an artwork called Luna Park, was brought to the Common by Aspex Gallery. Portsmouth City Council hoped to make it a permanent fixture after it had finished touring round other UK cities.

But unfortunately, the sculpture burnt down on October 1, 2010. Initially believed to have been arson, it was later found that an electrical fault caused the blaze.

Scott Yule, a firefighter from Southsea who helped put out the fire, said at the time; ‘People here have children that were excited when they heard that the dinosaur was coming, so it was a shame to see such a focal point on the seafront destroyed in a matter of minutes.’