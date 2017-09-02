Making a difference to help the countryside

NEW members are needed for an access forum to help ensure the countryside is enjoyed by all.

The Hampshire Countryside Access Forum is a cross-section of views from interest groups including landowners, and motor vehicle users and ensures the needs of all groups are taken into account when countryside access advice is given to the public, developers and a range of organisations including Portsmouth and Southampton city councils.

Councillor Andrew Gibson, the county council’s executive member for culture, recreation and countryside, said: ‘We are looking for new members from all interest groups, but particularly those with expertise in public health, countryside motor vehicles, farming and land management, to complement the knowledge of existing members.’

Applications close on September 25.

For more information on how to apply visit hants.gov.uk/hcaf