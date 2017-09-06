Manager of salon short-listed for award

Have your say

THE business manager of a family-owned salon has been short-listed for a national hair and beauty business award.

Liberty Rock from Kate Preston Hair and Beauty in Fareham is in the running to win the ‘Best Front of House’ category at this year’s National Hairdressers Federation awards.

Liberty said: ‘We applied because we wanted to be recognised nationally.’

Her mum Kate Preston said: ‘She works so hard and contacts every client once they leave the salon to check they are 100 per cent happy.

‘She also introduced an awards initiative for the staff.’