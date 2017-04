THE history of canal boats will be discusses at the next meeting of the Fareham West Townswomen’s Guild.

The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at St John’s Church Hall, St Michael’s Grove, Fareham at 2.15pm.

The next meeting is Wednesday, May 17. The speaker for the afternoon will be Terrie Robinson talking about the history of canal boats.

For more information call secretary Jackie Walker on (023) 9229 8768.