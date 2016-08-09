Mickey Moon: Much-loved retired doctor turns 100

He became known by almost everyone in his community when he worked as a GP at his surgery in Widley.

Dr Moon, known as Mickey, retired 30 years ago after 34 years at the same practice, and is still loved just as much now as he was back then.

That much was proved at his 100th birthday party last week, at the Queen Anne Lodge in Southsea, where he lives.

Mickey was joined by members of his family, staff at the lodge, The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, David Fuller, and The Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Leza Tremorin, to celebrate.

The centenarian had flowers, cards and a cake and, thanks to Queen Anne Lodge, a singer and lots of decorations.

Kim Allen, activities co-ordinator at the lodge, says: ‘Mickey is an absolute star, he’s very quiet but he’s so lovely.’

Mickey, real name Bertram, was born in the West Midlands in 1916. He qualified as a pharmacist at Birmingham University in 1939, and went on to work for Boots.

This was certainly the right decision for Mickey, because that’s where he met the love of his life, Nancy.

The couple married in 1941 and went on to have three children – Graham, 59, Carolyn, 53, and Michael, 51.

Graham says: ‘My mother and father were completely devoted to each other. They were married for more than 70 years and spent a lot of time together.’

In 1942 Mickey was called up for service and went into the RAF. He learned to fly in the USA and turned out to be so good that he ended up teaching others how to fly.

He then left the RAF at the end of the Second World War, and trained to be a doctor at Birmingham University Medical School.

The grandfather-of-eight came to Portsmouth in 1952 with Nancy, where he became a GP at a surgery in Widley.

Mickey retired aged 70, in 1986. Nancy died in 2013.

According to Graham, not only was his dad a brilliant doctor, he was also a lover of adventure and the outdoors.

‘My dad has been pretty much everywhere around the world.

‘When my parents started travelling they took long-haul trips, but they also did a lot of walking both locally and when they were away in the campervan.

‘He loved gardening too and played football in his younger years. He was quite the athlete by all accounts.

‘I remember when I was in school, we used to have a half-day on a Thursday.

‘Dad would make us go swimming at Hayling in the sea. It was freezing!’

As well as a love for all things active, Mickey also used to eat very healthily.

Daughter Carolyn says: ‘Dad had a vegetable patch and we’d have home-grown vegetables and would eat very frugally.

‘A joint of meat lasted a week and we had spinach every day, I think that’s probably played a big part in him living to the age of 100.

‘He used to smoke socially until he was 50, it was the time when people discovered smoking caused cancer. He was part of the study which proved that link.’

Of his father’s character, Graham says that everyone in Widley knew and loved Mickey.

‘Dad’s always been a very quiet, polite and gentlemanly kind of person.

‘I’m astonished and really proud that he’s reached the age of 100.’