VISITORS to a historic fort can get some fresh air with a fun family adventure trail.

The Royal Armouries in Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester, is calling on all junior spies to visit Fort Nelson from Tuesday until Monday, January 2.

Children will be invited to take on the persona of a secret agent who has been recruited to accept a mission for French Emperor Napoleon III, who wants to attack Fort Nelson.

The event costs £2 per child (aged three to 15).