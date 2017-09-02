MP gets an insight into work of armed forces

AN MP has taken part in a course that gives politicians an insight into the work of the armed forces.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes joined the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme in 2016 and graduated from the programme after taking part in training in the UK and Norway.

Suella said: ‘The AFPS has been an absolutely invaluable experience. It allowed me and the other members to gain crucial first-hand experience of life in the armed forces and has really opened my eyes to the incredible work of our servicemen and women on a daily basis.’

Ms Fernandes had to complete 22 days of training to graduate and visited 1 Assault Group Royal Marines and 45 Commando in the Arctic Circle, Norway where she was put through her paces in sub-zero temperatures alongside Commandos.

She also spent time with troops in the UK on a number of other deployments, training for three days at The Defence Academy, Shrivenham, taking part in live firing using the SA80 assault rifle and the L129A1 sharpshooter rifle, among other weapons.

Suella added: ‘We are lucky to have the best armed forces anywhere in the world, but it is only possible through the great commitment and personal sacrifice of individual men and women.

‘I would like to thank all those who ran the scheme for the opportunity to take part.

‘This is definitely something all MPs should consider doing.’