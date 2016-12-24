Mum and daughter perform Christmas kindness acts

HER daughter doesn’t like chocolate or sweets, so a mum from Copnor has been carrying out random acts of kindness with her daughter instead of giving her an advent calendar.

Kayley Beer and two-year-old Amelia Hallett have done everything from giving Christmas cards to neighbours, to leaving money on a children’s rides so the next person can go.

They’ve also given crates of beer to binmen and donated books to their doctors’ surgery, as well as donating clothes to people at recycling bins.

Kayley, 28, said: ‘Amelia has loved interacting with people, it’s been nice for us to make a small different to people’s days.’